Viking, Minnesota, man pleads not guilty to controlled substance crimes in Pennington County

Jun. 5—PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — A Viking, Minnesota, man waived his Tuesday, June 4, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to two controlled substance crimes in Pennington County.

Jeremy Aaron Tostrup, 27, is charged with a third-degree controlled substance sale and conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime. Both charges have maximum 20-year sentences.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., Dec. 5, a controlled buy occurred near Phillips Iron & Metal Inc., located at 1107 Main Ave. N. in Thief River Falls, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Tostrup allegedly sold a confidential informant a bag of methamphetamine for $150. The bag, and the crystal-like substance inside, weighed 3.1 grams.

On Jan. 5, the confidential informant met Tostrup on Brooks Avenue in Thief River Falls and fronted him $500, according to the statement. Tostrup allegedly said he would return later that evening with the methamphetamine.

That night, Tostrup said it didn't work out and he could return the money through Cash App, according to the statement. The informant said Cash App wouldn't work and told Tostrup to keep the money.

Tostrup said "he was going to try again" in Grand Forks once he finished work, the statement said.

The informant didn't hear back from Tostrup the following day. On Jan. 7, Tostrup allegedly spoke with the informant and confirmed that "it was all good," but an attempt to meet with him Jan. 8 was unsuccessful.

Then the informant stopped hearing from Tostrup, the statement said.

During Tostrup's June 4 hearing, his bond was lowered from $300,000 cash or surety to $150,000 cash or surety.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 12.