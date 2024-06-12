Viking, Minnesota, man accused of possessing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in Grand Forks

Jun. 11—GRAND FORKS — More than a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a Viking, Minnesota, man had his initial Grand Forks County court appearance Tuesday, June 11, for an alleged methamphetamine crime.

Jeremy Aaron Tostrup, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver it.

On Feb. 25, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force was called to assist the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office at a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Gateway Drive, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

A K9 unit alerted on Tostrup's vehicle, and a probable cause search was conducted, the statement said. A white, crystal-like substance was allegedly located in the center console.

The substance weighed approximately 112.5 grams and tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, the statement said. Tostrup allegedly told law enforcement he just purchased the methamphetamine in Fargo and said he sells it.

The criminal charge against Tostrup was filed on April 30, and a warrant for his arrest was issued the same day. He was booked at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center Monday, June 10.

Earlier this month, he appeared in Pennington County court, where he waived an omnibus hearing and

pleaded not guilty

to a third-degree controlled substance sale and conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime.

Tostrup's next Grand Forks County court hearing, a preliminary hearing and arraignment, is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 26.