Vigo County School Corp. kindergarten registration for 2024-25 has begun

Apr. 2—The Vigo County School Corp. is now enrolling children for kindergarten for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

Families are encouraged to enroll children by April 10 to ensure notification for school orientation and proper staffing when school begins.

Children who are age 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2024, should register for kindergarten.

Full day kindergarten is 8:15 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. daily.

An early entrance appeal is available online to children born Aug. 2-31.

When registering online, be prepared to upload your child's birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency.

For more information and to register, go to https://web.vigoschools.org/new-families

Families should register in their home school district.

For circumstances that necessitate a change, families/guardians may apply online for a permit to attend a school outside of their district.

A permit will be considered and processed by the receiving principal. In consideration of enrollment numbers, permits will be processed closer to the start of school.

Permits causing enrollment to exceed maximum class size may not be approved.