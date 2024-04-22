Vigo County opens another recycling center

Apr. 22—The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District office observed Earth Day on Monday in a most appropriate fashion, by announcing a new recycling center — the fourth in the county — which will also compost food and lawn waste into mulch.

Solid Waste Management Executive Director Karrum Nasser made the announcement on Monday at Center No. 4's location in Southern Vigo County, on the grounds of the organization's office at 10970 S. Sullivan Place.

To access the center, drive west on Oregon Church from Highway 41 and turn right on South Sullivan Place. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nasser said the composting program will be limited to the southernmost center and is expected to collect 150 tons of compostable material a week. Food waste will be collected from local universities and cooperating restaurants.

Compostable materials will be transformed into mulch, which will be used to fertilize soil in local parks and, eventually, be available to residents.

The mulching operation is targeted to begin July 1.

Currently, the northside center at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave. averages 350 cars a day delivering recyclable materials such as cardboard, aluminum and glass (that center is the only site that accepts E-waste).

Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun attended Nasser's announcement and applauded further local expansion of collecting recyclables.

"A couple of decades ago, Governor (Evan) Bayh set a target to reduce the landfill consumption for the state by 50%," he said. "This is Terre Haute and Vigo County still continuing that trend. Right now, we're doing a good job of diverting 100 tons a week to recycling at the city's recycling center."

Sakbun said the city shared advice on attaining a recycling bin — it had received complaints that the bins' tops at the Street Department recycling center on Deming Street were hard to lift open.

So, the southside bin is much larger and has sliding doors for easier access. The Deming site will begin accepting glass around June 1.

During the most recent city cleanup, Sakbun reported, 62 tons of waste were collected as well as three tons of E-waste. The previous record cleanup record was 47 tons; the average has been between 30-35 tons.

"We've shown that with more sites, we have more capability and can receive more wastes," Sakbun said. "So it's a good step forward for the city and we're looking forward to another cleanup this summer and fall."

