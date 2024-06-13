Vigil for triple homicide victims planned for Monday in Sioux Falls

A Take Back the Site community prayer vigil will be held for the victims of a triple homicide that occurred last weekend.

The service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the northeast corner of West 58th Street and South Drexel Drive, in the vicinity where Daniel Kemnit, 43, Michael Thompson, 34, and Kellie Reaves, 43, all of Sioux Falls were shot and killed June 8.

More: Sioux Falls Police investigating triple homicide; suspect in custody

Those who attend the vigil do not need to bring anything. The vigil is sponsored by the South Dakota chapter of Pax Christi and will last approximately 30 minutes. Family, friends and neighbors are welcome to take part.

The purpose of the vigil is “to bring a peaceful presence back into the neighborhood where violence has occurred,” according to South Dakota Pax Christi’s Facebook page.

During the vigil, a prayer session will be held for the victims’ loved ones and for the loved ones of the person who took the lives of the three adults.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. to a home in the area of South Drexel Drive and West 58th Street for a disturbance, which was within Sioux Falls city limits and in Lincoln County's border, a press release from the department stated Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found three adults deceased on scene of apparent gunshot wounds, and two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment, the release states. The names of those two other victims have not been released and their current conditions are unknown.

More: Victims, suspect in Sioux Falls’ triple homicide this weekend identified by police

Lt. Aaron Nyberg estimated at least a dozen people were at the home the night before and early morning, gathering around a bonfire or fire pit at the time. Some left when the chaos unfolded, but not all, Nyberg explained. Children were also in the home, but were sleeping at the time and not involved, he said.

The suspect, Justin Cody Rackley, 30, of Sioux Falls, was booked the evening of June 8 into the Minnehaha County Jail on three counts of first-degree murder, Nyberg said during the daily police briefing with media Monday. Rackley pleaded not guilty to all three charges during his first court appearance Monday morning in Lincoln County, according to South Dakota Unified Judicial System's online database of court records.

Rackley’s preliminary hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on June 25.

The last time Sioux Falls had a homicide that involved three or more victims was 1973, when a family was found deceased in their home, Nyberg said. There were four victims, and the suspect took their own life, he said.

Funeral services for the victims are listed below.

Visitation will be at noon, with the funeral at 2 p.m. June 15 at Miller Westside Chapel.

Condolences can be sent here.

Visitation with family present will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service and sharing of memories at 6:30 p.m., June 18 at Miller Westside Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, you can plant a tree in Michael's memory.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. June 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory.

The family asks that memorials be directed to Kellie's children through the GoFundMe established in her memory

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Vigil for triple homicide victims planned for Monday in Sioux Falls