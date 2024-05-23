Vigil set for woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) – Today in Manhattan, a vigil will be held for Shirley Rodriguez, the 33-year-old woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend earlier this week.

Police say Tyquane Jemmott waited between two cars outside the victim’s building, before attacking her. He has since been arrested and charged with murder, according to the NYPD.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday near Rodriguez’s home along Haven Avenue.

