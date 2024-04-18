Vigil to mark 8 years since unsolved killing of fitness teacher at Midlothian church

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for a fitness instructor who was killed at a North Texas church, marking the eight-year anniversary of her unsolved homicide.

Terri “Missy” Bevers, a 45-year-old mom of three, died of puncture wounds to her head and chest on April 18, 2016, when she was attacked as she was setting up to teach a bootcamp fitness class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.

Surveillance images from inside the church showed the apparent culprit clad in SWAT team style tactical gear who had broken into the building and had been inside for some time prior to the killing.

Midlothian police released this image of the suspect in Missy Bevers’ killing, seen in the hallway of Creekside Church of Christ on April 18, 2016.

Bevers’ students found her dead inside the church around 5 a.m., about 30 minutes after she arrived that morning.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kimmel Park, located at 124 N. First St. in Midlothian.

A memorial stone and tree were planted at the same park last year in honor of Bevers.

Organizers of the event say it’s “very important to keep Missy’s case alive,” as there has been no arrest made in Bever’s murder.