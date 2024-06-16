Vigil honors mother killed in Fort Lupton domestic violence case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Saturday, one week after a woman was shot and killed in Westminster, her family gathered in a familiar park to honor her memory.

“My kids and everybody else’s kids were all brought up together and this is where we would all come,” said Pete Hernandez, the uncle of the victim.

Family of slain mother says domestic violence to blame

The family of Valarie Garcia said the 36-year-old was shot near 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard and then driven to a hospital in Brighton, where she died. They said she was killed by her boyfriend of two years, 37-year-old Jesse Gladney.

At a Fort Lupton Park, family and friends came with balloons, pictures of Garcia and candles. This was a park where the tight-knit community would celebrate birthdays and graduations together. Now, it’s remembering a life taken too soon.

“Her laugh was contagious. You would laugh at her laugh,” said her older sister, Alexis Garcia.

They released balloons and lit candles, which reminded them of the light she brought with her everywhere she went.

“The candle lighting is for the light of joy,” Hernandez said.

‘Supposed to be safe in my home’: Denver mother of 5 struck by stray bullet

Now, her family wants to bring some hope to people who might be victims of domestic abuse and encourage them to speak out if they are in a situation where they feel unsafe.

“Just speak up. We love you. We’re here for you,” Alexis Garcia said.

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family during this time.

Gladney is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility and is facing charges of first-degree murder. The woman’s family said Gladney is due back in court in late September.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.