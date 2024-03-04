Vigil held for Upstate child that died after abuse

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A 10-year-old child died last week from injuries she suffered at the hands of her father back in 2015. Family, friends and neighbors came together Sunday to honor her memory in a candlelight vigil.

White and purple balloons could be seen floating above the home of Egypt Morales.

“She was a really happy baby,” Kaya Jackson said. “She was special needs so she couldn’t move, walk or talk. She was partly blind, she had a vision impairment, but she loved Gracie’s Corner, she loved listening to music, she loved lights.”

Jackson said that her daughter Egypt was just 18 months old when she was beaten into a coma by her father causing a serious brain injury.

Jackson said on Monday that Egypt died as a result of that abuse.

“Egypt was nonverbal, feeding tube dependency, quadriplegic, had cerebral palsy, she had epilepsy from shaken baby syndrome, and I just want people to know never shake a baby,” Jackson continued. “Take a break, walk away because no child deserves what my baby has been through.”

At the home where Jackson shared countless memories with Egypt is where loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil.

“I loved her like my own child,” a friend of the family said while speaking to the crowd.

Egypt’s aunt added, “It is a hurtful day but god gained an angel.”

Egypt’s grandfather emphasized that she was a blessing.

“She came here for one reason to let us know that there is a God. Egypt lived passed the time she was supposed to live when she was born, we didn’t expect her to live this long .”

Jackson said although Egypt’s time on earth was short, her 10 years were nothing short of a miracle.

“She was a fighter from the time she was injured all the way up to her death, she tried to cling on to life even when they were coding her, she was a strong fighter, she was a warrior,” Jackson recalled.

Just as Egypt was a fighter, Jackson said she would continue to fight for Egypt’s cause.

“I am going to continue raising awareness and possibly trying to change the law because her biological father is in prison right now and they are not upgrading the charges,” Jackson said. “Justice has not been served even though it happened 9 years later, he still should be held accountable for his actions because my baby never had the chance to walk, run or be a typical child.”

Egypt’s father, Joseph Morales, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and is currently projected to be released in June 2030.

Following Egypt’s death, the Laurens Police Department reached out to the Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s office to discuss additional charges against Joseph Morales.

However, according to a South Carolina law, individuals cannot be prosecuted for homicide if the injuries inflicted result in death at least three years later.

