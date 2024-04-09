Vigil held for man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fresno
Fresno police are asking for your help to locate a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thursday morning.
Fresno police are asking for your help to locate a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thursday morning.
The family of Apple engineer Wei Lun Huang (aka Walter Huang) sued Tesla a year after he was killed when his Model X crashed into a median in Mountain View while Autopilot was engaged.
Hurley wasn't the only one to take his name out of consideration with UK's John Calipari reportedly on his way out the door.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Google has finally rolled out its long-awaited Find My Device network. This tool helps to locate lost gadgets and works similarly to related technology offered from Apple and Tile.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
'I felt better checking my bags': These coin-sized trackers make traveling and finding misplaced items a cinch, shoppers say.
Adding someone as an authorized user for your credit card is a simple process that can potentially have major benefits for a loved one's credit score.
This spa-like ritual can eventually lead to thicker strands — all while you de-stress, they say.
Get your grass in gear with advice from one of the nation's leading lawn-care pros. Plus, top-rated products for a lush landscape.
Scientists have developed a system that lets drones autonomously charge by hooking onto power lines, potentially allowing them to remain in operation indefinitely.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jet-setter.
Also on our cheat sheet: Apple AirPods at Black Friday prices.
The biggest news stories this morning: Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents say they were hit by mass layoffs this week, Meta asks a judge to throw out an FTC antitrust case, OpenAI and Google may have transcribed YouTube videos to train their AI models.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the eclipse, Israel’s troop withdrawal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Under the new paid Target Circle 360 membership, shoppers will be able to benefit from same-day delivery and other perks starting April 7.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.