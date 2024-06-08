Vigil held in Fresno to remember victims of gun violence

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and a vigil was held in Fresno to honor the victims of gun violence.

The vigil was organized by Lisa Kauls, whose 17-year-old son Nick was shot in Old Fig Garden in 2018 by a man who was on a robbery spree.

“When you say like six years you think that’s a long time – to me honestly it feels like yesterday and there are days when I just can’t function you know I just cry and it doesn’t go away time doesn’t heal time only teaches you now to live with it,” she said.

“These cases live with us for years and years you know I was a courtroom prosecutor for a very long time and I could still tell you about victims that I’ve had through the years and especially on our homicide unit our gang unit you know these families that we meet and the people that we engage with they’re really an inspiration to us because this is very difficult work,” said Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County District Attorney.

A group of Fresno Police officers were at Friday’s vigil and were thanked for their efforts to keep the community safe.

