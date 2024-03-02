Vigil held again for fallen Independence officer, Jackson County process server

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A vigil was held for the second straight night outside Independence Police Headquarters Friday.

There are three separate displays with balloons and flowers giving people a chance to grieve and mourn another tragic loss for the department.

Throughout the day people would stop by with flowers, balloons and stuffed animals for the victims of Thursday’s shooting stemming from eviction proceedings at a northeast Independence home.

Most everyone we spoke with left wondering why the person inside, according to authorities, shot and killed process server Drexel Mack and Independence Police Officer Cody Allen.

“They’re out doing their job and you wake up one morning, kiss your wife and kids goodbye and they don’t come home,” Carla Nesbit said.

As people tried to figure out how to help Friday, Answering the Call, a charity for first responders organized a monetary donation drive for Allen’s family. Donations should include “Cody Allen Family Fund” in the memo section.

“Cody, his family collectively, they served us. They served our community and Cody lost his life serving us. So now I feel like it’s the community’s time to step in and get involved with this wife and these children and take care of this family,” Answering the Call President Ronnie Doumitt said.

Fellow process server Dewayne Day organized the vigil.

“I’ve had two brethrens basically lose their lives. I want people to come together and show these families we support in this type of stuff our community unites in tragedy,” Day said.

Day said his colleague died doing what he loved as did Officer Allen. Independence’s Mayor commended Allen’s service and sacrifice.

“His bravery and dedication will forever be remembered and his absence leaves a void that can not be filled,” Mayor Rowland said.

Both had children, Allen’s are just one and three years old. Rowland shared a story of how Allen built a racecar track for his son’s electric car in the backyard.

“He was one of the good ones an amazing guy, amazing dad, amazing family member. He was there for anyone who needed him at any time,” his cousin Samantha Harwood said.

