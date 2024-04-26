Vigil held for 15-year-old crash victim

ST. LOUIS — Family and friends came together Thursday night to remember 15-year-old Brian Corona-Madrigal, who was killed in a Wednesday night crash.

At the corner of Newport Ct. and Gravois, photos of Corona-Madrigal, along with candles and a cross, can now be found.

Jefferson County searching for missing 33-year-old woman

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that the teen was driving south on Gravois when another car turned left from Neosho to head north onto Gravois, forcing the teen to lose control. He hit a fire hydrant at the corner of Newport Ct. and went airborne, slamming into a brick wall at about 10:45 p.m. The scene pronounced him dead.

Another unnamed teenager was in the car with Corona-Madrigal, who was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.