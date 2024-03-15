Vigil, additional searches planned this weekend for Elijah Vue

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Shellie Jacquart wants nothing more than to see Walsh Field in Two Rivers filled with people on Saturday evening.

“The energy is going to be amazing, you’ll come here and feel good, you’ll feel community,” she said. “I think that’s what is going to recharge all of this.”

She is one of the organizers of a candlelight prayer vigil for Elijah Vue, the little boy from Two Rivers who has now been missing for over three weeks.

The vigil is Saturday night at 6:30 at Walsh Field in Two Rivers. The first 600 people will get candles and there will be several speakers at the event.

“We want to give people hope again, and our searches need to grow,” she said when asked why they are having this event. “We need people to get that second wind (to motivate them to want to continue to search).”

Community members have diligently combed through Northeast Wisconsin searching for Elijah Vue since he went missing over three weeks ago. Over the next three days, community members have organized several searches in multiple Northeast Wisconsin communities.

Saturday and Sunday at the Mikadow Theater in Manitowoc.

9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Fonferek Glen in Green Bay

8:30 a.m. on Friday at Supple Marsh in Fond du Lac

10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at Heckrodt Nature Preserve in Appleton

8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday at High Cliff State Park

There are also searches being done in the Wisconsin Dells area.

A nonprofit called Hmong American United of Green Bay is also asking the community to donate the following items to assist search efforts in the Green Bay area:

Blue party streamers

Latex free gloves

Single use hand sanitizer

Band-Aids and bandages

Single use first-aid ointment

Disposable waterproof booties and shoe covers

Donated items can be dropped off at 401 9th Street in Green Bay.

Community members said they’re going to do whatever it takes to help bring Elijah Vue home safe.

“He might be a stranger, but he’s a citizen of our city,” said Jacquart. “In Two Rivers, that’s what we do, we come together and we help each other.”

