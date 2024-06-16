Vigil for 2-year-old boy who drowned; Marvelous Marvin Hager statue: Top stories last week

BROCKTON − Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for a 2-year-old boy who drowned in an above-ground swimming pool. Police received a 911 call about 9:15 a.m. on June 8 reporting that a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a backyard, above-ground swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a written statement.

Baker Elementary School physical education teacher Kathy Lyczynski always wanted to leave school on her final day in a limo. She got that wish. The Brockton school surprised Lyczynski, who is retiring this year after a 25-year career, picking her up from her house in a white stretch limo.

Friends, family, fans (and one former foe) gathered to unveil a new statue of undisputed middleweight world champion boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

Do you love sneakers? If so, check out this Bridgewater sneaker store.

In case you missed it, here are five of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Police are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old boy in a Brockton swimming pool on Saturday, June 8, officials said. Police received a 911 call about 9:15 a.m. reporting that a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a backyard, above-ground swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a written statement.

Family and friends gathered on Ardsley Circle on Monday, June 10, 2024, for a candlelight vigil for a 2-year-old child who drowned in an above-ground swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

One dead in double stabbing that injured two victims at a Brockton home. What we know

One man has been pronounced dead in a double stabbing that injured two male victims in Brockton on Monday evening, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The incident occurred shortly before 7:40 p.m. at a residence located at 23 Melrose Ave. in Brockton, the DA's office wrote.

Bridgewater man, 23, dies after striking tree in Middleboro, rolling over into marsh

A Bridgewater man died Monday when his pickup truck struck a tree and flipped over into a marsh, police said. Officers responded to Fuller Street, near the Halifax and Middleboro town line, for a report of a motor vehicle crash about 11:41 a.m. "Upon arrival, first responders observed a 2015 white GMC pickup truck that had struck a tree and was flipped over into marsh water," Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a written statement. "The sole occupant, a 23-year-old male from Bridgewater, was ejected into the water in a small brook beside the road."

Brockton unveils Marvelous Marvin Hagler statue

Marvelous Marvin Hagler's sister, Veronica Hagler-Bell, got a sneak peek at the new statue of her brother. Her verdict? "It's beautiful," she said. "It's a little short." The Brockton-trained undisputed middleweight champion of the world stood 5-10, she said. Some boxing records list him half an inch shorter. Brocktonians can now see for themselves after the Thursday unveiling of the $150,000 statue.

The Marvelous Marving Hagler statue was unveiled in downtown Brockton on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

See how East Bridgewater High baseball fared vs. Pittsfield in Division 4 Final Four

The East Bridgewater High baseball team played in its first Final Four since 2016. On Tuesday at Fitton Field on the campus of Holy Cross in Worcester, the No. 10 Vikings will faced off against No. 6 Pittsfield in the Division 4 semifinals. First pitch is at 4 p.m.

East Bridgewater players celebrate the Final Four championship at the conclusion of the Division 4 Elite 8 game against Dennis-Yarmouth on Friday, June 8, 2024.

