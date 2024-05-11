Views of the northern lights from around the US

(NEXSTAR) – People around the U.S. were buzzing Friday night as they tried to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis that swept across the country.

Phones and cameras were obviously in hand, hoping to catch a photo of a night that many Americans may never forget.

Will Americans see the northern lights again tonight?

Thankfully, a lot of those people also shared those photos with family, friends, social media, and some local news stations.

Check out some of these awesome photos taken from around the country:

(Courtesy: Vinz Leonardo, Plainfield, IL)

(Courtesy: Jeff Houston, Gwinnett County, GA)

(Courtesy: Adam Marshall, Vestasburg, MI)

The Northern lights fill the sky at the Bogus Basin ski resort on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – MAY 11: Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis), also known as aurora, colorful lights shift, illuminate the sky in Rochester, New York, United States on May 11, 2024. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(Courtesy: Jayson Jacobs, Tennessee)

(Courtesy: Spencer Hammersmith, Hudsonville, MI)

(Courtesy: Chris Bouzakis, WWLP)

(Courtesy: Lindsay Miller, Savannah, Georgia)

With the northern lights expected to stick around for the weekend all around the U.S., have your cameras and phones at the ready.

