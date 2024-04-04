Viewpoint: Students flourishing is the priority

The public has been engaged as the South Bend Community School Corp. board of trustees and the administration moved forward with the development of a strategic facilities plan recommended by the 2020 efficiency study. The level of engagement is a sign of a healthy community.

My concern is how the story we tell ourselves about public schools in the news and in the community provides a distorted image of public schools and our students. Often neglected are the factors that affect decisions about how we manage our resources. Creating efficiency ensures resources can be used to foster student learning — the corporation’s main priority.

SBCSC is witnessing its highest graduation rates in nearly a decade. This achievement can be attributed to teachers’ and administrators’ commitment to working one-to-one with students and their families. This intensive work with individual students is precisely the approach principals, teachers and paraprofessionals are taking to gauge students’ literacy achievement from kindergarten to eighth grade. Unfortunately, state lawmakers have taken a punitive approach to improving literacy. The law states that third graders who do not pass the state test in literacy will need to be retained and can't be promoted to fourth grade unless they receive a waiver.

School safety is also a priority. I attended a meeting with teachers designed to understand their perception of the corporation’s “Students’ Rights and Responsibilities,” the corporation's “Code of Conduct.” Teachers were clear in saying the majority of our students are well behaved, and that families are doing what is necessary to set clear expectations to guide their children’s behavior. Teachers also shared stories of extreme cases of bullying and physical violence that place students and teachers in harm’s way.

Is the corporation where it needs to be? No. We need to support our children with resources in and out of school with more counselors, social workers and community partnerships to ensure the health, well-being and safety of teachers, administrators and staff. More than a dozen listening sessions with the public and educators have made these needs clear and will inform a revised Code of Conduct, due to be shared with the board in June.

The decision to close Clay High School has been controversial. In a recent letter-to-the-editor, a former SBCSC employee claimed Clay is one of the best-kept buildings (the corporation) has.” Others share this belief, which is at odds with conclusions drawn by professional consultants.

It’s important to address the letter writer’s belief that SBCSC administrators and board decided to close Clay because it was too expensive to maintain and underutilized. Such a view overlooks the fact that that the Indiana legislature determined what it means for a public school to be underutilized. This was not a decision that administrators or the board made independent of the law.

The SBCSC board has passed a resolution to ensure that the corporation maintains its “right to use” Clay and Warren Elementary for the purposes to best meet student and community needs. We need to implement the facility changes currently in progress and take the time to assess if and how legacy SBCSC facilities might provide additional opportunities for students. And yet, the attorney general, Superintendent of Public Instruction and a local charter operator have made it clear that decisions about the use of Clay in particular should be taken out of the hands of the board of trustees.

The Career Hub planned to open in fall 2025 will fulfill a promise that SBCSC made to the public — to make sure our children will have opportunities to thrive in careers they choose. The Hub will house over 19 different programs with room to grow in a 40,000 square foot centrally located site in South Bend — on a public bus route. Over 400 students are currently enrolled in Career & Technical Education programs.

The letter writer wonders why SBCSC would enter a lease agreement for the Career Hub. Experts have explained it would be far more cost effective to lease space than retrofitting a school — any school that SBCSC owns — for a Hub. It will also be more cost-effective than new construction. The decision the board has made makes sense in light of the other options.

One year ago, I voted against closing Clay. I wanted a more detailed plan than the one presented to the board. Since the board voted to move ahead with the plan, I have chosen to make decisions to support the best interests of all students in the corporation. It takes resources, teamwork, commitment and persistence to successfully create a K-8 school at Marshall, provide an arts program at Navarre, combine Edison and McKinley, welcome students, families and educators to new buildings, and establish a Career Hub. Students flourishing is the board’s priority. It’s my priority. It cannot be otherwise.

Stuart Greene is president of the South Bend Community School Corp.'s board of trustees.

