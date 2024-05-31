Viewpoint: Orange construction barrels are a sign of regional progress, collaboration

As the dust settles and detour signs become familiar landmarks along the 127 corridor and Michigan Avenue Corridor, it's evident that progress is underway in the Greater Lansing region. While the construction may be a headache for our business community and commuters, it signifies a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance the infrastructure that underpins our region's growth and prosperity.

Since its inception in 2015, the Capital Council of Governments (CAPCOG) has been steadfast in its advocacy for both federal and state resources to address the longstanding infrastructure challenges facing our community. Through collaborative efforts with local and state stakeholders, CAPCOG has played a pivotal role in securing funding for key projects aimed at improving transportation networks and supporting economic development initiatives.

One such project, the ongoing construction along the 127 corridor and I-496 section, underscores the tangible impact of our collective efforts. While the orange barrels and temporary lane closures may test our patience, they represent investments in our future—facilitating smoother traffic flow, enhancing connectivity, and laying the groundwork for future economic opportunities.

Similarly, the reconstruction of the Michigan Avenue Corridor is another testament to the power of regional collaboration. This vital artery linking our state's capital complex to Michigan State University serves as a linchpin in our economic development strategy, and its revitalization will undoubtedly yield dividends for years to come.

CAPCOG's success is not merely measured in dollars allocated or projects completed, but in the spirit of cooperation and unity that transcends political divides and jurisdictional boundaries. Despite representing a diverse array of communities with varying interests, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to a common goal: advancing the collective interests of the Greater Lansing region.

As we navigate through the challenges posed by ongoing construction, let us not lose sight of the broader narrative—a narrative of progress, resilience, and shared prosperity. Together, we have proven that when we set aside our differences and work towards a common purpose, there is no limit to what we can achieve.

While there is still much work to be done, let us take pride in how far we have come and remain steadfast in our resolve to build a brighter future for generations to come. As we forge ahead, let us continue to embrace the spirit of collaboration that defines CAPCOG and propels our region towards greater heights of success.

Bob Showers is chair of the Clinton County Board of Commissioners; Jim Mott is chair of the Eaton County Board of Commissioners and Ryan Sebolt is chair of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Viewpoint: CAPCOG sees construction projects as regional progress