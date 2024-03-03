Viewpoint: Lansing and Michigan should triple down on talent investment to grow economy

Michigan Future has put out an important follow-up to its 2004 report as a 20th anniversary of sorts. In part, their premise is the auto-manufacturing sector continues to dominate Michigan’s economy despite lower employment numbers and lower employee pay compared to decades ago and its industry use of precious state and local resources (funds) is at least partially responsible for the continued back slide of Michigan’s median income levels compared to the rest of the country.

Additionally, Michigan Future points out the keys to growth are educational attainment and building great metro cities.

All three counties in our Lansing region have risen in median income ranks statewide. We’re doing something right.

Why and how?

Our mission at LEAP is to impact all worlds — community, entrepreneurial, high tech, agriculture and manufacturing industries, including our proud tradition with automaking.

The recent trend of manufacturing re-shoring has dominated much of LEAP's work in the past two years because we think there is a national security imperative to this important work. Among many partners, Lansing Community College has played a profound role with us on this mission.

I worry that we, in the U.S., could wake up to a country that makes nothing and is then overly dependent on geopolitical dangers across seas as well as weak and unpredictable supply chains for critical items such as chips, electric transformers and value-added parts for the military. I worry that 15 years from now, all electric cars in the U.S. could be made almost entirely by superior Chinese manufacturers.

So, LEAP is unashamed to say that we are working diligently toward becoming the EV capital of North America.

Interestingly, the Lansing region has lost multiple semiconductor companies this past year, in part, because of our overall lack of readiness, not only with large sites and infrastructure but certainly with the lack of proper engineering capacity and general population growth, especially people with college degrees.

This critical industry, we have learned first-hand, also needs skilled trades and technicians, so our manufacturing heritage greatly matters to potential businesses as well as their need for stronger engineering skills. We have both. An advantage. But we need to be better to fully succeed.

As far as the development of the knowledge-based economy, LEAP and the Lansing region's approach is smartly and aggressively activated. With the MSU Research Foundation as the lead and LEAP as a key partner, we collectively begin our EDA Tech Hub planning work- the only one designated for this in Michigan.

LEAP will soon complete a semiconductor industry action plan and study. Thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corp., we are tripling down on our very robust and increasingly productive small business startup work including work with tech companies.

We are working strategically toward not only an emerging semiconductor and EV industry, but also Life Sciences, MedTech, AgTech, and particle accelerator work. In a preliminary but exciting way, we are exploring with other crucial partners on the possibility of a historic new level of incubator/tech manufacturing/R&D eco space and system.

LEAP is a advocate and partner with MSU on a new, groundbreaking Digital Engineering and Innovation building and program that promises to greatly expand badly needed engineering graduates in all categories.

Additionally, I suggest the state institute these policies that could move the needle quickly on population growth, especially among the young and college graduates:

Connect the I-96/I-94/I-69 corridors from lake to lake. The universities, population and educational attainment within should/could be branded as our own global research triangle. Every two- or four-year graduate with degree or skill certification who agrees to live in Michigan receives a check from the state each of five years, reimbursing that student 20% a year for all documented tuition, room and board expenses. The individual would have to apply within one year of graduation or certification and live in state for five consecutive years. A state match for first-time federal home buyer assistance. A massive startup investment program — maybe $1 billion a year — in tech companies. Invest even more in communities, their downtowns and neighborhoods.

The Lansing region, with its many critical partnerships and the state’s imperative support, is on the right track, supporting manufacturing, knowledge-based industries and community development to create a population-growing and diverse global economy of the future.

Bob Trezise is president and CEO of Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

