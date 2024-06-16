Viewpoint: Honoring Lynn Coleman for a life of public service

I was honored recently to recognize Lynn Coleman with the Sagamore of the Wabash award, our state's highest honor, at the Washington High School's commencement ceremony. His unwavering commitment and remarkable contributions have profoundly impacted the lives of many, making South Bend a better place for everyone.

Lynn has demonstrated his commitment and leadership after being named "Police Officer of the Year." Further, he dedicated his life to public service as a police officer for 23 years and as assistant to Mayor Stephen Luecke for 12 years as a community liaison. His vision and passion have not only strengthened the fabric of our community but have also set a standard of excellence and compassion that will inspire future generations. When Lynn saw a problem, he would make it his mission to solve it and make sure it never happened again.

Lynn Coleman speaks at a press conference April 21 in reaction to the April 20 shooting death of 11-year-old South Bend resident T'yon Horston.

In addition to his professional achievements, Lynn has been a steadfast advocate for social justice and inclusivity, working diligently to ensure that every voice in South Bend is heard and valued. He founded "Let's Turn it Around" and worked closely with "Men of Scars" with the goal of improving the lives of children. His volunteer work with the youth of our community has touched countless lives, demonstrating a profound commitment to building a more equitable and united community.

Lynn Coleman's extraordinary dedication and impactful contributions have left an indelible mark on South Bend. We celebrate his achievements with deep gratitude and look forward to witnessing the continued positive influence he will undoubtedly bring to our community and generations to come.

State Sen. David Niezgodski is a Democratic member of Indiana Senate from the 10th District.

