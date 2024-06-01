Viewpoint: Homebuilders shouldn't complain about cost of updated safety standards

The Lansing State Journal published on story on April 23 on the challenging housing situation Michigan faces as companies hire hundreds of new workers. Faced with increased housing prices and mortgage rates, families can barely get into their first home, let alone one that is newly built.

They may start with a fixer-upper or a smaller home to build equity while saving for a larger house. However, these options require both time for saving and personal sweat equity — things some buyers may not have. There are various solutions on how to decrease new home construction prices, but as a longtime electrical inspector in Michigan, I will tell you one thing that shouldn’t be on the cost-cutting table for new homes — state and national safety requirements.

David Williams of Lansing has been an electrical inspector and instructor for over 30 years.

Michigan homebuilders must adhere to all safety code requirements in new home building per the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). This agency of experienced industry professionals is currently bringing outdated state codes from 2014 up to 2023 level requirements under the National Electrical Code.

Why is that important?

Because updated codes keep us safe. One example is that codes developed 11 years ago do not consider how the average family’s electrical usage has increased and needs to be protected.

Additionally, current codes require electrical fire protection throughout the home with devices called AFCIs designed to stop dangerous arcing in damaged wiring behind walls and elsewhere before an electrical fire can start. The codes also require expanded GFCI protection in kitchens and laundry areas where children and adults have died due to electrocution.

These are just two examples of updated safety codes that effectively prevent injuries and death of not only homeowners, but firefighters, police officers, EMTs, first responders and others. Similar safety requirements are also being updated around the country thanks to state agencies like LARA.

It's disingenuous that the Home Builders Association of Michigan would criticize LARA for supporting the enhancement of safety for our families.

In the LSJ story, Bob Filka, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Michigan, said “builders worry that sprinklers and other potential code requirements could increase costs for a single home” and that regulatory and construction costs already make it "usually impossible to build a home for less than $350,000 or $400,000 and make money in the mid-Michigan market.”

The typical homebuyer is selecting a significant set of upgrades during the building project, such as appliances, countertops and flooring that are more expensive than the safety provisions that are being considered in the updated residential code.

Code inspectors focus on keeping people, their families and homes safe. Building and electrical safety codes do that. If some homebuilders want to start a campaign to roll back and remove critical safety requirements from our state codes so they can make even more profit, then I think the public needs to know that.

We should never put profit above the public's or our family’s safety. There’s a better way and strong safety code requirements are it.

