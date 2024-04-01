Viewing glasses, watch parties: Is your child's NJ school ready for the eclipse?

The eclipse that will occur on April 8, casting a 115-mile wide shadow from Mexico to Maine, has already built up an enthused national following — and a rare opportunity for K-12 schools to inject wonder into the school day.

As the moon passes in front of the sun, plunging parts of New York and Pennsylvania briefly into darkness, New Jerseyans will see a partial solar eclipse between 2:10 and 4:36 p.m., just when schools let out and after-school activities begin.

Some schools have planned for it — with watch parties and even a telescope purchased at Rockaway Valley Elementary School in Boonton. Other school leaders have left programming to science departments and clubs.

An informal check with the New Jersey Association of School Librarians and 20 or so school districts scattered across Bergen, Passaic and Morris counties found that fewer than 10 have planned districtwide activities around the eclipse.

"Eclipses are special events, and are often one of the first and most memorable ways that students encounter astronomy," said Mike Shanahan, planetarium director at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, which is organizing a daylong ticketed event with telescopes, theater shows and on-hand assistants. The eclipse is expected to peak at 3:25 p.m., when only a crescent-shaped sun is visible.

"Observing the eclipse firsthand will give students an educational memory that will never be forgotten," said Christian Angelillo, superintendent and principal of the K-8 Rockaway Valley school. Fifth to eighth graders will watch the eclipse with a Sunspotter telescope bought specially for the event.

The school also hosted one of its alumni, astronomer Deborah Skapik, a "NASA eclipse ambassador" and author of a teachers' guide to both the science-based and cultural aspects of "eclipse literacy," who talked to students in March.

"I'm excited for our students to be able to have a safe environment to participate in an event that only happens once or twice in a lifetime," Angelillo said. The telescope, purchased through the Boonton Township Education Association, was science teacher Kelly Ennis' brainchild, with planning begun last summer.

'Casting Shadows' at Paterson Museum

Paterson public schools held an event integrating "hands-on learning, traditional dance, and ceremony," along with portable planetarium programming, at the Paterson Museum, called "Casting Shadows.” The district also conducted a solar eclipse mini-essay and drawing contest, with NASA swag as prizes.

"The eclipse is a catalyst ... for exploration and inquiry," said Carlos Miranda, program manager at Paterson P-Tech High School's planetarium.

Another large district, Hackensack Public Schools, said it had no formal programming planned yet. Some schools are on spring break that week; others are reopening on the day of the eclipse, April 8. The state Science Educational Leadership Association said it had heard from science supervisors about events planned in many districts.

The Ridgewood school district said it expects many classes to have educational activities planned but was "not doing anything districtwide other than providing our families with informative and cautionary communications," a spokesperson said. The Fair Lawn district provided parents with information to help enjoy the eclipse. It will monitor light conditions during the eclipse for athletic practices and games, but was not planning watch parties.

Handing out eclipse viewing glasses

Many are cautioning their students not to look directly at the sun, to prevent permanent eye damage from the eclipse. Safe viewing options include wearing American Astronomical Society-recommended glasses or indirectly viewing a projected image of the sun through a pinhole, said Shanahan, of Liberty Science Center.

The Little Falls school district is holding a watch party with 1,200 pairs of eclipse-safe glasses bought through the district's educational foundation. The Edison school district's Science Olympiad club has a watch party planned. Manchester Regional High School's engineering club is building its own safe-viewing devices with cardboard and aluminum foil, and Northern Highlands Regional, a high school in Allendale, purchased safe-viewing glasses for all its students.

The Westwood Regional School District's elementary students received special viewing glasses bought by the area's public libraries, and after-school physical education programs are canceled for safety.

"We have conferred with our district’s physician, and he indicated he does not believe the district needs to purchase glasses for all staff and students," said Westwood Superintendent Jill Mortimer. "If parents are concerned, they can always supply the glasses for their children or sign them out early that day for an unexcused absence."

Early dismissal in Livingston

Cresskill Public Schools advised students returning from spring break to avoid looking skyward when leaving school between 2 and 4 p.m., despite the temptation of darkening skies in the middle of a bright afternoon. The town library bought safe-viewing glasses for residents, and the district will remind students and parents about viewing the eclipse safely on Monday, said Superintendent Peter Hughes.

The Livingston School District in Essex County went the furthest in terms of safety, bypassing the event and ordering early dismissal to account for eclipse-related "glare and distraction" that could affect students and bus drivers, a letter to parents said. The district's science supervisors have planned related lessons, it said in an email.

The next total solar eclipse in North Jersey will be viewable in 2079, when today's young students will be in their golden years.

But the next partial eclipse is just a year from now, on March 29, 2025, from 6:44 a.m. to 7:05 a.m. — enough of a planning window for districts that dozed through this year's celestial hit.

