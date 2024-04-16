Viewers Think Laura Ingraham Just Made A Big Admission Of Guilt For Trump

Laura Ingraham on Monday admitted something that doesn’t bode well for Donald Trump in his hush money trial that began earlier in the day, according to some viewers who watched the segment. (Watch it below.)

The Fox News host was breaking down the first day of the trial, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up payments to silence porn actor Stormy Daniels over their alleged affair before the 2016 election.

Ingraham tried to attack the credibility of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan and star witness Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney.

But then she appeared to make an admission about the former president, who has denied any dalliance with Daniels.

“Stormy Daniels thought she had leverage over Trump back in 2016 and she used that leverage to extract some money,” Ingraham said. “And like other politicians who had made embarrassing mistakes, Donald Trump was apparently trying to get that episode behind him.”

Ingraham: Stormy Daniels thought she had leverage over trump back in 2016 and she used that leverage to extract the money. Like other politicians who had made embarrassing mistakes, Donald Trump was apparently trying to get that episode behind him pic.twitter.com/pkWiAnqrqs — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024

Viewers feasted on the phrasing.

“Wait, is Ingraham admitting that Trump had the affair? Because Trump certainly hasn’t admitted that,” attorney Bradley P. Moss posted on X.

“So wait, Laura Ingraham is basically saying, ‘Who among us hasn’t paid off someone we were having an affair with so we can move on and get elected President?’ The amount of knots that conservative commentators tie themselves into to defend Donald Trump remains breathtaking,” another X user chimed in.



Oh Fox is acknowledging the rendezvous is real now? 👀 — Ms. Malarkey (@MsMalarkey24) April 15, 2024

Ya, and that was a crime. — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) April 15, 2024

Mistake? Did he trip and his little 🍄 just happen to fall in there? — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 16, 2024

Laura Ingraham is going through some things today. The cope is strong. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 15, 2024

She's actually correct. Wow, even a broken Fox clock is right twice a lifetime. — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) April 16, 2024

Yes, but darn it, Trump made a baby mistake and should not be held accountable! — Debra Rowley (@DebraRowley11) April 16, 2024

