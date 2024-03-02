Viewer Video: Snowstorm conditions at Palisades Tahoe
A viewer shared this video from her husband, a snowcat operator at Palisades Tahoe.
A viewer shared this video from her husband, a snowcat operator at Palisades Tahoe.
The gaming industry is facing mass layoffs.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
The contestants on Season 28 of "The Bachelor" have become social media darlings.
Meta is starting to bring the Threads API online, though it will still be some time before it’s widely accessible to developers.
Experts say consumers need to be skeptical of the advertisements they see online, especially when it comes to potentially manipulated images.
No matter how convoluted and expensive streaming video services become, I’ll always think: At least it’s better than watching this thing over dial-up.
On this week's episode of the Autoblog Podcast, we discuss the Tesla Cybertruck, GM and electrification, the Honda Prologue, the BMW i5 and BMW X2.
General Motors' Cruise has told its employees that the stock they hold is now worth a lot less, in the wake of all the autonomy company's troubles.
The biggest news stories this morning: Dell XPS 16 laptop review, The best DACs for Apple Music Lossless, UK government wants to use AI to cut civil service jobs.
As streaming apps and services are gradually showing more ads to viewers, adtech startup Vibe plans to help small businesses take advantage of that trend by letting them access that ad inventory with a self-serve ad platform like the ones small businesses use to run ads on Google’s or Meta’s services. While Meta and Google are clearly dominating when it comes to online ad revenue, connected TVs and streaming services represent a growing segment with some untapped potential for adtech companies. Vibe has signed deals with some of these companies (or some of their partners) so that they would open up some of their ad inventory to Vibe’s customers.
Spring has sprung and Target got the memo. Give your hydration habit a refresh with these cute and affordable cups.
Reddit filed its S-1 last week and is set to take the bold step of being the first venture-backed public listing of 2024. If successful, Reddit has the power to open the IPO window for other late-stage startups anxiously waiting in the wings. Investors who buy at the IPO want upside on their investment, so Reddit has to price itself at the sweet spot where shares don't look undervalued but also have room to ascend.
The week's headlines, now in video form!
After killing its car project, Apple's generative AI efforts are suddenly much more important for its future.
Viking Therapeutics is the center of attention after doubling estimated weight-loss rates in a recent drug trial.
X's audio chat rooms called Spaces can now broadcast live video, but only for those hosting the session.
This clever travel essential has a cup holder, a phone holder, a USB port, a laptop compartment and more!
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.