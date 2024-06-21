In Our View: Weigh in on bus system

Now is the time to speak your mind on the Ashland Bus System. The city will be having hearings to gain public input today, Monday and Tuesday at the Transportation Center at 99 Steve Gilmore Way (aka 99 15th Street).

The informal hearings will be at 2 p.m. each day. If you’re unable to attend, you can email Bailey Grubb at the city building at bgrubb@ashlandky.gov and give your input.

The Ashland Bus System is operated by the City of Ashland and receives most of its revenue from federal government subsidies. The city also operates a popular paratransit bus and van system that operates for wheelchair users and those who are handicapped and can’t get around. Last year, the paratransit system carried 9,152 riders.

The Ashland Bus System (ABS) carried 73,002 passengers. Of course, these fare numbers are not all different passengers but repeat passengers. For a city the size of Ashland, we’re blessed to have a municipal bus system. Ask those who live in nearby Ironton who can’t drive if they’d like a bus system.

We are hard pressed to think of the last time we heard a complaint about the Ashland Bus System. Rides are less than a dollar and the paratransit vehicle fares are less than $2. The paratransit system, if you qualify, will pick you up at your home. A number of paratransit riders go several times a week for kidney dialysis.

We support the Ashland Bus System. Let’s be honest, many citizens are getting older and can’t get around as well. Plus, with high gas prices and cost of maintaining a car, a bus system is almost essential. We’re impressed by the number of fares collected.

We understand ABS does not make a profit. It’s not meant to. We’re not aware of any municipal transit system in America that does make a profit. They are very expensive to operate. Some readers may be old enough to remember Blue Ribbon Bus Lines or Ohio Valley Bus Company. Both were for-profit ventures that ultimately died due to vehicle ownership.

These hearings are a chance for you to give input. Should routes be expanded or contracted? That’s just an example of items of discussion ABS needs to hear. Don’t hesitate to speak up.