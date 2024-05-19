Our View: Vote for Fong in Tuesday’s special election runoff

Confused? Fatigued? Who can blame you? Under “normal” circumstances, primary and general elections can be overwhelming. There’s always a lot to swallow. Aside from the avalanche of advertisements candidates dump on voters, ballots can be confusing and burdensome.

But this year is anything but “normal.” A layer of “special elections” and political drama have prompted many voters to sit out the chaos. Let others decide.

That’s wrong. Now is the time to be involved in choosing the next congressman to temporarily represent Bakersfield. The winner also is likely to represent the district in the two years beyond that.

The best choice to replace former Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who suddenly resigned midway through his two-year term, is Vince Fong.

Currently representing the 32nd Assembly District, which includes Bakersfield and other parts of the southern San Joaquin Valley, Fong is the more qualified and proven legislator in Tuesday’s 20th Congressional District runoff race. His opponent is Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Although Boudreaux is a well-known and popular lawman, he lacks legislative experience.

In the March 19 special election primary, Fong competed against Boudreaux and seven other candidates. Fong received about 42% of the special election primary votes, with Boudreaux receiving 25.8%. These top two vote-getters now advance to compete in this week’s runoff to determine who will complete McCarthy’s unfinished term. The winner will serve in Congress until the January 2025 expiration of McCarthy’s vacated term.

Earlier in March, 12 candidates, including Fong and Boudreaux, competed in the “regular” March 5 primary election for the full two-year 20th District term. Fong received 41.9% of the vote in that primary to finish first, with Boudreaux finishing second, with 24% of the vote. They will face each other once more in the November general election for the full two-year term.

Because of his strong vote finishes, as well as a massive lead in campaign fundraising, Fong is considered the front-runner in this week’s special election runoff and in November’s contest for a full term.

But politics isn’t like horse racing. You don’t bet on the candidate who is likely to win. You vote for the candidate who is likely to do the best job. McCarthy’s abrupt decision to quit Congress before completing his term left 20th District residents without a voice to be uttered on their behalf in Washington. For the past five months, they have had no congressman to fight for their needs.

It’s high time that the void is filled and 20th District residents receive the effective representation in Congress that they deserve. Fong is the man who can provide that representation.

Fong is the more politically experienced candidate competing in Tuesday’s runoff. As soon as he is sworn into office, he can hit the ground running.

During his tenure in the state Assembly, the Bakersfield Republican has proved his competence and willingness to work collaboratively with Democratic and Republican colleagues to pass legislation that improves the lives of all Californians and Kern County residents, in particular.

We pray that in the bitterly divided House of Representatives, Fong will continue to seek bipartisan solutions to the problems facing 20th District residents, as well as the entire nation.

Fong has well-represented Kern County in the Assembly. He should be elected to serve the remaining months of the 20th Congressional District’s unfinished term.

Technically, the races for the short term and the full term are unrelated. But the winner of the May 21 runoff election will bring the political clout of incumbency into November’s race for the full two-year term.

That makes Fong’s win on May 21 critical for Kern County residents to receive the best representation in Congress.