How can I view the solar eclipse safely?

LANSING — The total solar eclipse - when the moon passes along a path that completely blocks the face of the sun - is expected in the U.S. on April 8. While most of Michigan won't see the total eclipse because the state is too far north, a partial eclipse will be visible from the Lansing area.

In and around Lansing, the eclipse will begin a few minutes before 2 p.m., reach a maximum at 3:12 p.m. and end about 4:25 p.m., said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection is a bad idea. It can permanently damage your eyes.

That means you'll need special glasses if you plan to watch an eclipse. They are widely available from public libraries, retail stores or online. You can also make a pinhole viewer.

MORE: What you need to know about the upcoming total solar eclipse

Eclipse glasses will be available for free from all Capital Area District Libraries beginning April 1, while supplies last. The Grand Ledge Area District Library and the Delta Township Library will hand out one free pair per family, according to their websites. Some businesses are giving them away for free, and the Abrams Planetarium is selling them at its gift counter for $1, Schmoll said.

Meijer also carries eclipse glasses, she said.

"We've checked the ones at Meijer, and they seem pretty good," Schmoll said.

You should make sure your glasses are undamaged and safe to use.

Look for glasses certified to the ISO safety standard 12312-2, Schmoll said. They might also be labeled IOS 12312-2:2015. It's a good idea to check for damage by looking into the sky on a sunny day, away from the sun, she said.

The American Astronomical Society is warning buyers to watch out for unsafe and counterfeit solar glasses, according to Space.com.

Keep in mind that in 2017, when a partial solar eclipse was visible in Lansing, eclipse glasses became hard to find.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: How can I view the solar eclipse safely?