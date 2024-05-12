Our View: The public deserves answers about Scrivner

Twenty days have passed since Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to a violent altercation at Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s Tehachapi home and there still are more questions than answers. Scrivner’s 2nd District constituents — as well as all Kern County residents — deserve answers.

Following is a timeline pieced together from news accounts based on the limited information those involved have divulged.

Tuesday, April 23, daytime: Scrivner attends a routine meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors. Ironically, considering what happened later that night, Scrivner steps down from the dais and personally presents to his aunt, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, a proclamation declaring Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Tuesday, April 23, late evening: Zimmer calls Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood to report Scrivner is armed and is having a psychotic and possibly suicidal episode — brandishing a gun and possibly affixing it to his head. She later calls again to say he is no longer armed. Although Scrivner's house is within the city of Tehachapi, Youngblood directs his county deputies to respond, saying he could send multiple deputies and he has jurisdiction throughout California. When they arrive, Scrivner is unarmed. He has been stabbed, allegedly by one of his four minor children. Scrivner is taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

Wednesday, April 24: Kern deputies search Scrivner’s house and remove boxes and bags of items. Among them are 30 firearms, electronic devices, suspected psychedelic mushrooms and evidence.

Thursday, April 25: Youngblood holds a press conference. The sheriff tells reporters Scrivner is accused of sexually assaulting one of his children and another child reportedly stabbed him twice in an act of sibling defense. Later that day, Scrivner’s attorney, H.A. Sala, insists there is no corroborating evidence of any assault, only indications that Scrivner was distraught over his pending divorce. Sala says Scrivner was stabbed by one of his children in a struggle to keep Scrivner from killing himself. Neither the sheriff, nor Sala, provides information regarding Scrivner’s whereabouts.

Wednesday, May 1: Kern County Superior Court Judge Tanya Richard grants Christina Scrivner, Zack Scrivner’s wife of 18 years, a temporary domestic violence restraining order. Christina Scrivner, who filed for divorce in March, cites the April 23 incident in her declaration, which is largely redacted from public view. The restraining order requires Zack Scrivner to stay 100 yards away from Christina Scrivner and their four children.

Thursday, May 2: California Attorney General Rob Bonta agrees to review the allegations against Scrivner because of DA Zimmer’s potential conflict of interest. As of today, May 12, no criminal charges have been filed. Scrivner’s whereabouts still have not been disclosed.

Tuesday, May 7: Scrivner is not present during the board’s scheduled meeting. Several members of the public call for Scrivner’s resignation. Fourth District Supervisor David Couch asks County Counsel Margo Raison to return to the board on May 21 with an explanation of how board vacancies are filled.

Wednesday, May 8: Sala, Scriver’s attorney, announces the Kern County supervisor is on a medical leave of absence. In his three-sentence announcement, Sala says the county's interim chief administrative officer was notified May 6. He provides no information about Scrivner’s whereabouts.

There are many unanswered questions. Where is Zack Scrivner and what are his plans for continuing his board service? Why wasn’t the Tehachapi Police Department involved in the April 23 response? Why was the case kept in the “county family" beyond the immediate need to respond to Scrivner's Tehachapi home? Is the investigation being handled as any other similar case would be handled involving someone without Scrivner’s political connections? Despite county officials' insistence that staff members will handle the concerns of Scrivner’s 2nd District constituents, are they thinking about the fact that district does not have a representative serving them on the board right now?

Scrivner’s 2nd District stretches from Frazier Park to east Kern County desert communities. It includes the cities of Taft and Tehachapi, as well as southern portions of Bakersfield. About one-fifth of Kern’s residents live in Scrivner’s district. That's a lot of people who deserve more answers.