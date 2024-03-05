How can I view my Ohio ballot before Election Day? Here's what to know about voting in Ohio

Nov 7, 2023; Bexley, Ohio, USA; I voted stickers at Montrose Elementary School, in Bexley on Election Day.

As Election Day nears in Ohio, you may be wondering what issues and candidates are on your specific ballot. Are there school board races? Township trustees or city council members? Tax issues?

Here's how you can check.

How can I view my Ohio ballot before Election Day?

The Ohio Secretary of State's office has sample ballots for every precinct in the state available online. To find it, click here and choose your county. From there, enter your name, find yourself in the search results and click "sample ballots."

Does Ohio vote today?

Today, March 5, is Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one U.S. territory go to the polls. Ohio is not one of them. Ohio's primary election will be held March 19.

Election Day is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. In 2024, Election Day will take place on Nov. 5.

Which states are voting today, Super Tuesday?

Alabama

Alaska (GOP only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

American Samoa is also holding its primary that day.

How do I request an absentee ballot?

If you wish to vote by mail, request an application for an absentee ballot one of two ways:

Ask your county board of elections to mail you an application.

Download the application and mail it to your board of elections.

All absentee ballot applications must be received at the board of elections by 8:30 p.m. March 12.

How to vote early in-person

Early in-person voting began Feb. 21. Visit voteohio.gov to find your early voting spot.

All locations in the state have the same hours:

March 4-8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 11: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 17: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What kind of identification do I need to vote?

Ohioans need a photo ID when they cast in-person ballots, either early or on Election Day. The ID cannot be expired, but it doesn't need to have your current address on it.

Other documents, such as utility bills and bank statements, are no longer accepted.

Acceptable IDs include:

Ohio driver's license

Ohio state ID

U.S. passport or passport card

U.S. Military ID, Ohio National Guard ID or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID

Interim identification issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Free state IDs are available to residents at BMV deputy registrar locations. More information can be found at bmv.ohio.gov.

To cast a ballot by mail, voters must provide a copy of their photo ID, driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

