In Our View: Living in consequential times

Many readers of this newspaper can recall where they were when the O.J. Simpson verdict was rendered. Some readers can recall where they were when former President Nixon resigned.

Thursday’s verdict of former President Trump is historical. Never in the history of the United States has a former president been charged with a felony. Thursday, one was convicted of 34 felony counts. You can’t be a felon and work in the West Wing. But you can be a felon and be President. Serious business indeed.

Regardless of what you think of the verdict, we don’t think this is a good day for America. A criminal trial is an unpleasant experience.

Now what? Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just a few days before the Republican National Convention. We think there’s little chance he’ll go to jail as it is likely the judge will allow him to remain free pending his appeals.

All of this will take months if not years. The former President has pending criminal proceedings in Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It is likely none of these other criminal trials will happen before the November election.

Could current President Joe Biden pardon his predecessor? Yes, if it were a federal crime. The New York trial is from a state crime. Of course, the Governor of New York could issue a pardon. Usually, a pardon is only given when all appeals are exhausted. But there is nothing usual about this entire matter.

We’re somewhat surprised Trump didn’t testify. He assured supporters he would, but we think his lawyers persuaded him not to take the stand in his own defense. Such testimony could open their client up to a perjury charge. The Fifth Amendment does not require a criminal defendant to testify.

We hope for nothing that resembles the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. To be sure, this will further split American politics.

We do live in consequential times.