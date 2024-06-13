Vietnamese, 2 Mexican restaurants cited for over 50 health code violations

El Paso health inspectors cited three restaurants for over 50 health violations from May 28 to 30. The violations ranged from an employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands and two dead cockroaches in the storage area to an ice machine with black and pink mold-like residue.

A score of 70 or above is passing. A score of 60 or below will initiate the closure of the establishment.

An inspection conducted on any given day may not represent the establishment's overall, long-term conditions. Restaurants that fail inspections are given an opportunity to address the violations for reinspection.

Restaurants cited for violations

Los Tragones Dr. location.

Los Toreados location.

Pho Tre Bien Express location.

17 violations, Pho Tre Bien Express at 4309 Fred Wilson Ave.

The following inspection was conducted on May 30, and the restaurant was given a 66 inspection score.

Observed chicken thawing at room temperature for more than four hours under a 3-compartment sink at 60 degrees and beef at 49 degrees. These items must be discarded. Additionally, cut tomatoes, cooked chicken, and beef were observed at 47 degrees for less than four hours; they must be rapidly cooled to 41 degrees. Cooked potatoes were observed at 90°F on the counter. Food must be hot and held at 135 degrees. Reheat to 165 degrees, then hot hold at 135 degrees. Raw beef was observed stored next to cooked chicken on the prep table. Raw animal foods must be stored below and away from cooked/ready-to-eat foods. An employee was observed changing tasks without washing hands. Employees must properly wash their hands when changing tasks. An employee was observed handling cut vegetables with bare hands and placing them inside ready-to-eat soup. Ready-to-eat food items must not be handled with bare hands. A spray bottle with a red substance was observed in the front without a label. Toxic substances must be labeled. No employee was observed with a food manager certificate. At least one employee must obtain a food manager certificate. No employees were observed with a food handler's certificate. All employees must obtain a food handler's certificate. Food in the reach-in refrigerator was not labeled. Food must be labeled to include the discard date. No chemical test strips were observed. Chemical test strips must be provided. The hand wash sink in the restroom does not have paper towels. All hand wash sinks must be properly supplied with hand soap and paper towels at all times. Two dead cockroaches were observed in the storage area. Dead cockroaches must be removed. Employees were observed without hair restraints. Hair restraints must be worn. Food was observed stored directly on the floor and under a three-compartment sink. Food items must not be stored on the floor or under any sink where possible splatter can occur. Food was observed thawing at room temperature. Food must be thawed in an approved manner, such as inside a refrigerator or by cooking from frozen. A container with white and brown substances was observed without a label. If removed from the original packaging and not easily identified, it must be labeled. Missing ceiling tiles were observed by storage areas, and accumulation was noted on floors under equipment throughout the establishment. The establishment must be cleaned, and ceiling tiles must be replaced.

17 violations, Los Toreados at 8257 Alameda Ave.

The following inspection was conducted on May 29, and the restaurant was given a 65 inspection score.

Beans were observed inside the walk-in refrigerator at 45 degrees and green salsa in the lower refrigerator unit at the server station at 56 degrees. Cold holding must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Food in the hot holding area of one of the warmers near the handwashing sink and kitchen was observed at 105–106 degrees. Hot holding must be maintained at 135 degrees or above. Cucumbers in their box inside the walk-in refrigerator were observed with a white, fuzzy, mold-like substance. Food must be in good and safe condition. An open container of cooked al pastor meat was observed at the bottom of the rack inside the walk-in refrigerator, with a bin of raw fish and shrimp placed on top of it. Cooked and raw food must be separated correctly to avoid cross-contamination. Utensils with food residue were observed inside the ice machine where the ice is released. Food contact surfaces must be clean. An employee was observed not washing hands correctly. Hands must be washed between tasks for 20 seconds. An employee was observed handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Ready-to-eat food must not be handled with bare hands; gloves must be used. Expired food handler certificates were observed, and no access to current food handler certificates was available. Additionally, an employee washed hands in the dumping sink instead of the hand wash sink. Food handlers must be current within seven days, or a citation will be issued, and hands must be washed in the hand wash sink only. The lower unit refrigerator in the server station was observed not working correctly. Refrigeration units must maintain temperatures at 41 degrees or below. No discard date was observed on food inside the walk-in refrigerator. Food stored for more than 24 hours must have a discard date of seven days. Several flies were observed in the kitchen area, and a dead fly was found inside the freezer next to the exit door. Proper methods must be in place to avoid insects in the kitchen, and dead insects must be removed promptly. Several employees were observed wearing handmade jewelry, watches, and other jewelry. No jewelry or watches are allowed unless it is a plain wedding band. Several wiping cloths were observed on countertops and prep tables in the server area and kitchen. Wiping cloths must be stored correctly when soiled or inside a sanitizing bucket/solution and must be kept 6 inches off the floor. All food in the hot holding area and ready-to-eat food was observed uncovered. Food must be covered to avoid environmental contamination. The bins where clean dishes are stored on the rack by the dishwashing area and in the server area were observed with residue and food debris. Non-food-contact surfaces must be clean. Two lightbulbs in the hood area were observed not working. Proper lighting must be maintained, and the lightbulbs must be replaced. A leak was observed in the only hand wash sink in the server area, and a puddle of water was found in the kitchen area near the drain. Plumbing must be maintained.

Note: The restaurant was reinspected on May 31 and received an 85 inspection score.

20 violations, Los Tragones at 9008 Dyer St.

The following inspection was conducted on May 28, and the restaurant was given a 59 inspection score.

Observed potatoes on the counter in a metal pot cooling at room temperature for three hours at 96 degrees. The potatoes have been reheated to 165 degrees on the stove and will undergo proper cooling methods, including time and temperature control. Pork was observed on the counter at 57 degrees for less than one hour. Salsas on the salsa bar were observed at 40 degrees for less than four hours. These items must be rapidly cooled to 41 degrees. Chorizo inside the multi-door reach-in refrigerator was observed at 52 degrees for an unknown amount of time and must be discarded. A black mold-like substance was observed embedded in the ice inside the ice machine. Food must be unadulterated and in safe condition. A hold order has been placed on the ice. Raw beef was observed stored above vegetables inside a double-door reach-in refrigerator. Raw animal food items must be stored below and away from cooked/ready-to-eat foods. The ice machine was observed with a pink mold-like substance. It must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Food-contact surfaces were also observed being washed and rinsed but not sanitized. An employee was advised on the proper wash, rinse, and sanitize procedure. An employee was observed handling ready-to-eat tacos with bare hands. Ready-to-eat food items must not be handled with bare hands. A spray bottle with purple liquid was observed on the counter near food items without a label. All chemicals must be labeled with their name and stored in a designated area away from food and food preparation areas. No employee with a certified food protection manager certificate was observed in the establishment during operating hours. An employee with this certificate must be present at all times. Food handler cards were not available upon inspection. Food handler cards for all employees must be available upon inspection. Potatoes were observed cooling at room temperature. Food must be cooled in an approved manner, such as in shallow pans in ice baths or inside refrigeration units. Food items prepared more than 24 hours ago were observed labeled with a prepared date but not a use-by date. All food items must be labeled with a use-by date if stored for more than 24 hours. Sanitizer strips for checking food contact surface sanitizer were not available. These must be provided. Food was observed dumped and items placed inside the hand wash sink. The hand wash sink must only be used for hand washing. Plastic lids for food storage containers were observed broken. All food contact surfaces must be in good repair. A food employee was observed not wearing a hair restraint and wearing hand jewelry. All food employees must wear effective hair restraints, and hand jewelry is not allowed. Wet wiping cloths were observed on counters. Wet wiping cloths must be stored inside a sanitizer bucket between uses. The multi-door reach-in refrigerator was observed at 52 degrees. A hold order has been placed on the unit and food items. Cooking equipment and storage areas were observed with food residue. These must be cleaned. Dumpster lids were observed open, with trash surrounding the dumpster. Dumpster lids must be kept closed at all times, and the area must be kept clean. Accumulation was observed on floors under and between equipment. Walls and floors must be cleaned and maintained.

Note: The restaurant was reinspected on May 30 and received an 85 inspection score.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 2 Mexican, Vietnamese restaurants cited for health violations