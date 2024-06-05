Vietnam War veteran, proponent of veterans issues around Lincoln and central Illinois dies

Joe Schaler, a U.S. Marine who served in the Vietnam War and championed veterans issues in the Lincoln, Ill., area after moving there in 2005, died May 29.

He was 74.

Schaler was the Lincoln Courier Citizen of the Year in 2016.

Schaler was one of the proponents of and later chaired the Veterans Assistance Commission, which assists with individual Veterans Administration claims and points veterans in the direction of VA benefits, including job-training programs. The Commission also helps veterans and their families with short-term emergency assistance.

In 2016, voters endorsed a referendum authorizing the Logan County Board to finance the VAC.

“The wording of a tax levy was one thing voters hear and they immediately think, 'no,'" Schaler told the Lincoln Courier after the vote. "But I think we had the right people in place who understood the idea and felt comfortable in supporting veterans."

Schaler chaired the Central Illinois Veterans Commission, which will be working with Military Veterans of Schuyler County on building projects next spring.

Schaler helped designate Logan County as a Purple Heart community. A recipient of the military medal himself, Schaler served as commander of the Hayes-Krell Memorial Chapter 159 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Purple Heart communities honor and remember military personnel wounded or killed in combat with enemy forces on a national day of observance marked on Aug. 7.

Kim Turner, the chairman of Regional Housing and Supportive Services, said Schaler was a founding board member for Hope on 5th, which promotes community services and intends to provide shelter to central Illinois veterans, homeless persons and those at risk of homelessness.

Schaler, Turner said, was a mentor for those going through veterans treatment court, an alternative pathway in the judicial system.

He was also a member of Marine Corps League Detachment #1336 and American Legion Post #263, as well as its honor guard.

Schaler was a native of Indianapolis. After returning from Vietnam, Schaler was stationed at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina.

In 1975, he took a position with Prudential, working as an agent, then sales manager and general manager. After 21 years in the insurance business, he took a job with Bankers Life, which brought him to the central Illinois area.

Schaler married Melanie Boyer in 2005. She passed away in 2019.

A celebration of life will be held for Schaler at the Lincoln Banquet Center, 201 Madigan Drive, from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 9. A graveside service will be held in Indianapolis on June 10.

