Vietnam veterans to be remembered Friday in Lewiston

Mar. 26—LEWISTON — The L/A Veterans Council and the Central Maine Detachment 810 plan to host a remembrance ceremony for Vietnam veterans Friday at the Lewiston Armory at 65 Central Ave.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 11:30 a.m.

March 29 is known as National Vietnam Veterans Day. On that day in 1973, President Richard Nixon officially withdrew all American combat forces from Vietnam.

After that date, only U.S. embassy personnel and support staff remained in South Vietnam until the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975.

UMaine at Farmington to host connecting with community event