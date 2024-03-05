Vietnam PM expects to upgrade ties with Australia this week

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Tuesday he was expecting Vietnam and Australia to announce an upgrade of their bilateral ties during his ongoing visit to Australia.

The move would "bring the two countries' relationship into greater depth, substance and effectiveness," Chinh said in a government statement.

The ties would be upgraded to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, from the strategic partnership agreed in 2018.

That would put Vietnam's relations with Australia on the same level as the United States, Japan, Russia, India and China.

Chinh said it will boost political trust and cooperation in trade, science, education and culture.

