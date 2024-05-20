Vietnam Parliament Elects Tran Thanh Man to Be Its New Chairman

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s National Assembly elected Tran Thanh Man to be its new chairman for a term ending in 2026, the legislature said Monday afternoon.

He succeeds Vuong Dinh Hue, who resigned as parliament chairman last month over violation of Communist Party regulations, according to a Party Central Committee statement, which did not provide details. Man was previously vice chairman of the parliament.

The National Assembly is expected to vote on Minister of Public Security To Lam’s nomination to become the nation’s next president later this week.

Man hails from the Mekong-Delta province of Hau Giang. The 61-year-old was head of the Vietnam Fatherland Front — a party-led organization — before becoming vice chairman of the National Assembly in April 2021, according to the parliament’s website.

