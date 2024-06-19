Vietnam Ministry Weighs Cash Bounties to Catch Corrupt Officials
(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s finance ministry may offer cash rewards as much as 50 million dong ($1,964) to individuals offering tips to help the government in its ongoing anti-corruption campaign.
The ministry floated the proposal in a draft circular regulating anti-corruption steering committees in cities and provinces, according to a statement on the government’s website.
Enticing people to come forward with confidential information to help crack corruption at all levels of government and society could give a boost to efforts spearheaded by Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, who likens his anti-graft push to a “blazing furnace.” Hundreds of senior officials and business executives have been detained and a death sentence was given to a real estate tycoon in a $12 billion fraud case. Two presidents, two deputy prime ministers and other party officials recently quit office.
The proposal could address what some observers believe is an inadequate whistleblower protection program.
--With assistance from Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen.
