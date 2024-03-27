Vietnam Memorial Wall replica exhibit opens with ceremony Wednesday

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall exhibit held its opening ceremony Wednesday morning at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo with special guests to commemorate the special event.

Standing eight feet tall at its highest point and 360 feet long, the wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., that travels the country, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country. This exhibit allows visitors to experience the granite walls with the inscriptions of those who gave their lives in the nations’ conflicts.

Attendees look over the wall at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

Brothers and Sisters of Our Military Adventures, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and other veteran groups assisted in setting up and transporting the traveling wall. More than 60 veterans assisted in setting up the memorial wall.

Rodney Gonzalez, the Amarillo VA Healthcare Center's director, spoke about the traveling memorial wall's opening ceremony.

Rodney Gonzalez, executive director of the Amarillo VA Medical Center in Amarillo, addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

“It was just an honor to come here and give a shout-out to all of our veterans, especially our Vietnam War veterans, at this event,” Gonzalez said. “Having so many volunteers come and help set up this exhibit just shows the dedication of our area veterans. This memorial is a wonderful way to remember our veterans who gave all.”

Gonzalez said that it meant a lot to see a West Point classmate’s name who died in Afghanistan on the wall.

“It was a great time to remember his sacrifice in giving his life for his country,” he added.

He said that this exhibit gives veterans, families, and members of the public a chance to remember these great veterans.

“Many people have lost loved ones in Vietnam, and this exhibit gives those families a chance to see their name on the wall,” Gonzalez said. “Thank you, Vietnam War veterans, families and loved ones. We thank you for allowing us to see the selfless service that your loved ones gave to this nation, and your nation appreciates their service.”

Rick Hatch, USMC Gunnery Sergeant and Vietnam veteran, addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

The exhibit, which will be in place until 7 p.m. Thursday, will close one day before National Vietnam Veterans Day. A ceremony will be held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center at 1 p.m. Friday to honor all soldiers who died in wartime and area veterans for their service.

The crowd stands to observe the flag at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

Tim Reid, executive director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, spoke about the importance of honoring the veterans of the Vietnam War and other wars.

“Only one percent of our population serves in the military, and the other 99% bears the fruit of their service because we are allowed to do the things that we do,” Reid said. "We owe a great debt to give back to honor and remember them.”

A veteran salutes the colors at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

Reid said that the traveling wall coming to Amarillo days before the Vietnam Veterans Day is perfect timing to give tribute to those who served.

“I do not know if patriotism is losing its flavor, but coming to an event like this, it ties you back into who we are as a people in the United States," he said. “It really speaks to what we are as a people as an example of what we should be.”

Larry McCormick, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, said it touched him to see the traveling exhibit to come to Amarillo to honor those who fought in the war.

“I lost a friend, Thomas Hughes, who passed away, and seeing the remembrance of those who fought for this country means a lot to me,” McCormick said. "Seeing all of these people show up for this ceremony, especially the younger generation, I think it is important to celebrate the country and the veterans who served it. It is important to teach the children about those who fought to make this country what it is.”

Veterans stand at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

Veterans and families attend the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

Ameka Mobley of the Ussery-Roan Veterans Home accepts a plaque for the facility's namesakes at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

The Tascosa JROTC Marine Color Guard bring the colors to the front at the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Wednesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

Local veteran volunteers help set up the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Tuesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association escorts the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Tuesday at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall opens Amarillo exhibit with ceremony