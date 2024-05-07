Vietnam Memorial Wall comes to Robertsdale bringing healing, gratitude

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convoy of motorcycle escorts and blue lights surround an 18-wheeler traveling on Interstate 10 that some say carries precious cargo.

“A lot of these Vietnam veterans didn’t get to have a homecoming when they came back,” said Tim Tetz site manager for The Wall that Heals. “They came back and they were spit on, they were called names.”

This time, children waving American flags lined the streets like 6th grader Bailey Cotner. “It was exciting, loud and just awesome.”

Gulf Shores police officer recognized for saving man’s life

“I just really love our country and love the people that fight for our country,” added classmate Finley Sherrer. “It’s just amazing.”

All for an exhibit they were hoping to heal old wounds. “This is a homecoming they deserve to have,” said Tetz.

Some people call Vietnam the forgotten war but this week in Robertsdale, Vietnam veterans will be remembered.

“I was in front of the truck,” said veteran Kim McDowell. He helped escort the tractor-trailer and will see the memorial wall for the first time when it goes up at the Robertsdale Coliseum. It will be personal for him. His cousin’s name, Larry McDowell, is among the over 58 thousand names on the wall. “I’ll probably cry like I do now. It’s an honor. It’s what the sacrifice, what we love of America is for.”

Thirty of those names are from Baldwin County. Their pictures are on display inside the coliseum. “The sacrifice that these young people graduated high school and put on that uniform and gave their lives for this country,” said veteran Kenneth Marsh who first approached the city administrators about bringing the wall to Robertsdale.

The wall and traveling museum will open at 8:30 Thursday morning and will remain open around the clock until 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon in honor of the men and women who served and giving them something many never had according to Tetz. “Finally giving the recognition that is owed to this generation that served.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.