Videos show 2 AFR firefighters arrested for DWI

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Newly released videos show two drunk driving arrests of Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters earlier this year.

On March 13, police were called to Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho for a welfare check when they encountered former Albuquerque firefighter, Angelo Abeyta. According to a criminal complaint, Rio Rancho Police said Abeyta was seen leaving the school and police followed and conducted a traffic stop.

Police video shows Abeyta failing the field sobriety tests and police said he was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes. He refused to do a breathalyzer at first, but when he did, Abeyta blew twice the legal limit and was charged with aggravated DWI.

Just days later on March 17, Albuquerque Police were dispatched to the intersection of Commercial Dr. and Martin Luther King Jr Ave. after they said a vehicle turned onto the train tracks to avoid a sobriety checkpoint.

APD found the driver, another AFR firefighter, Rane Hanni, and performed sobriety tests after he showed signs of being drunk. He was arrested for aggravated DWI. Hanni has already pled guilty to a misdemeanor DWI. He was given a deferred sentence and one-year probation.

KRQE is still waiting for the lapel video of the third firefighter, Mateo Keyohara’s arrest. According to AFR, Hanni and Keyohara are still on leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. AFR said Abeyta has since retired from the department.

