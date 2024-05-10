Videos, photos on social media show damage after reported tornado in Crestview, Florida

A possible tornado swept through Crestview early Friday as a line of severe thunderstorms rolled across the area.

Roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines and there was damage to buildings and homes, the Crestview Police Department posted on Facebook.

Damage was being assessed and city services were responding to road closures, structural emergencies and other hazards, Crestview Police said.

Significant storm damage was reported north of the Highway 85 and 90 intersection.

Videos and photos posted to Facebook and X showed the damage left behind by the storm.

Video and photos show damage from possible tornado in Crestview

Tom Thumb near 85 and 8th Ave/Stillwell Blvd pic.twitter.com/MboaHIw6J6 — portablePaddy (@paddy_omalley) May 10, 2024

Spinks do you know if there was a confirmed tornado in Crestview this morning? A lot of debris and down trees. Local gas station (blurry we were driving) pic.twitter.com/ynb4OydC9X — VegasAnnieinFL (@VegasAnnieinFL) May 10, 2024

Best #sleep I've had in months and the closest I've come to death by tornado.



Coincidence?



Pics from around the city.#Crestview #Tornado pic.twitter.com/7L2M4x0JIA — Jelani Anfantonism (@moseschrist69) May 10, 2024

⚡️ DAMAGE: Recovery begins here in Crestview! There is serious damage to the Tom Thumb on the corner of N Ferdon Blvd and 8th Ave…#flwx pic.twitter.com/lZrroMAhr5 — Nicholas Herboso (@KNBHwx) May 10, 2024

Where is Crestview, Florida?

Crestview is located 50 miles east of Pensacola and 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and Florida's Emerald Coast beaches. The city is the county seat for Okaloosa County.

