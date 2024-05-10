Videos, photos on social media show damage after reported tornado in Crestview, Florida

Kim Luciani, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
A possible tornado swept through Crestview early Friday as a line of severe thunderstorms rolled across the area.

Roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines and there was damage to buildings and homes, the Crestview Police Department posted on Facebook.

Damage was being assessed and city services were responding to road closures, structural emergencies and other hazards, Crestview Police said.

Significant storm damage was reported north of the Highway 85 and 90 intersection.

Videos and photos posted to Facebook and X showed the damage left behind by the storm.

Where is Crestview, Florida?

Crestview is located 50 miles east of Pensacola and 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and Florida's Emerald Coast beaches. The city is the county seat for Okaloosa County.

