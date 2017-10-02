Videos And Photos Show The Chaotic Scene At Route 91 Country Music Festival In Las Vegas

More than fifty people were killed and more than 400 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday.

Photos and videos from the scene show the deadly mayhem that rained from above as the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Paddock was found dead inside the hotel room, police said.

See the latest photos and videos below.

People hug and cry outside the Thomas & Mack Center after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

A cowboy hat lays in the street.

VIDEO: Rapid fire from shooter(s) in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/jgzCTQRUZP — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 2, 2017

