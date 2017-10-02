    Videos And Photos Show The Chaotic Scene At Route 91 Country Music Festival In Las Vegas

    Chris McGonigal

    More than fifty people were killed and more than 400 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday.

    Photos and videos from the scene show the deadly mayhem that rained from above as the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Paddock was found dead inside the hotel room, police said. 

    See the latest photos and videos below.

    A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue (Steve Marcus / Reuters)
    (Ethan Miller via Getty Images)

    People hug and cry outside the Thomas & Mack Center after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    A cowboy hat lays in the street. 

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    Las Vegas police searched for the gunman while protecting fleeing fans.

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    Fans ran from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire.

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    Others dove for cover.

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    Some fans dropped to the ground.

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. 

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    People scramble for cover.

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    A man in a wheelchair is taken away. 

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    People run for cover. 

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

    A person takes cover amid the shooting. 

    (David Becker via Getty Images)

     A person runs barefoot from the shooting. 

    (Ethan Miller via Getty Images)

    Police officers stop a man who drove down Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, which had been closed.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.