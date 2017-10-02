Videos And Photos Show The Chaotic Scene At Route 91 Country Music Festival In Las Vegas

More than fifty people were killed and more than 400 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday.
Photos and videos from the scene show the deadly mayhem that rained from above as the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Paddock was found dead inside the hotel room, police said.
See the latest photos and videos below.
People hug and cry outside the Thomas & Mack Center after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
A cowboy hat lays in the street.
VIDEO: Rapid fire from shooter(s) in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/jgzCTQRUZP— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 2, 2017
Las Vegas police searched for the gunman while protecting fleeing fans.
Fans ran from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire.
Others dove for cover.
Some fans dropped to the ground.
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
People scramble for cover.
HORRIFIC SCENE: Do not let this be called anything else but DOMESTIC TERRORISM. AP reports 2dead 13critical & dozens injured. #MandalayBaypic.twitter.com/q7faKkCPpN— Eduardo Samaniego (@EduSamani) October 2, 2017
A man in a wheelchair is taken away.
People run for cover.
EYEWITNESS: Chilling footage of moment active shooter opened fire on concert goers near Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/7OfAwg0ReO— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017
A person takes cover amid the shooting.
A person runs barefoot from the shooting.
Police officers stop a man who drove down Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, which had been closed.
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue.
