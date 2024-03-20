Do you have videos the night of Jacksonville Beach shootings Sunday? Here's how to submit

A large St. Patrick's Day gathering at Jacksonville Beach under and near the pier flee after gunfire erupted, hitting three people and then another shooting killed a man a short time later.

Still with no arrests in Sunday's St. Patrick's Day mayhem that saw four people shot and hundreds fleeing the beach, authorities have set up a website allowing anyone to submit videos and other tips to help in the investigation.

Specific areas of concern are around the Best Western Oceanfront hotel at 305 First St. N., the Boardwalk from Third Avenue North to Latham Plaza and along First Street North from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 17, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Other locations of interest are around Beach Boulevard between First Street and Florida A1A, and the Sneakers Sports Grille parking lot at 111 Beach Blvd. from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m.

People can upload their images at the fbi.gov/jaxbeach-shootings link set up in coordination with the FBI. Any videos or information submitted can be done anonymously. Police also hope to release security video of their own when appropriate.

Tuesday the Jacksonville Beach Police Department identified the one man killed in the shootings, 21-year-old James Jones III. He was shot in the Sneakers parking lot about 8:30 p.m. The other three were wounded about 50 minutes earlier near the Best Western and pier and not identified.

That's where it started with an organized gathering of up to 400 young people that was billed as boxing, volleyball, football and "who will be the drunkest," according to police. Officers had previously learned about the event and were there monitoring the crowd when it started to get out of hand. Once they began dispersing the crowd at about 7:50 p.m., two people started shooting at each other and were hospitalized, Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said. A third bystander was struck as well.

The public also can contact the police at (904) 270-1661 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) or text **8477 or email rewards@fccrimestoppers.com to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards.

