Videos about decapitated body found in east Fort Worth are not true, police say

A body found in a car in east Fort Worth was not decapitated, despite misinformation being shared on social media, police told the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

Videos on platforms like TikTok are claiming a man found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of Pate Drive and Hardeman Street had no head, but police said that’s not true. In fact, investigators don’t suspect foul play.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died as a 48-year-old Fort Worth man. Autopsy results are pending and no cause or manner of death has yet been identified, but police said they believe the body had been there for “some time.”

There was decomposition, which led police to the determination that the body had been there for a while.

The vehicle was towed from the scene to keep evidence intact in case further investigation is needed, a police spokesperson said.

