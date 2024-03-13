Videos capture deadly restaurant explosion in China

STORY: The explosion occurred at a fried chicken restaurant at around 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) Sanhe, a county that lies around 50 miles (80 km) from Beijing, and is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, CCTV reported.

Video shared on social media showed dashcam footage of the moment the explosion occurred, followed by thick plumes of grey smoke. There are also clips showing destroyed building facades, numerous mangled cars, and glass littering surrounding streets.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the nearby buildings’ configurations and road layouts match satellite and street-view imagery. The corroborating videos also showed the same scene.

The Sanhe City Emergency Management Bureau sent an investigation team to the scene, and the Langfang City Emergency Management Bureau said the fire department was also at the explosion site, according to social media posts.