Brandon: Judging by the material I see on various Internet forums, the vial and nasty comments I see about Hillary from so many people indicate to me she's the deplorable one. You can say what you will about Trump, but the negative comments about Hillary far outweigh what I see about her GOP rival. This woman has one hell of a nerve making such an insulting comment, based purely on speculation, about anyone in the country that she supposedly wants to unite and become its leader. She keeps putting her foot in her mouth everywhere she goes, unless she's having a coughing fit!