Exclusive: Defiant Assad tells Yahoo News torture report is 'fake news'

Confronted with new evidence of torture and mass hangings in one of his military prisons, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an exclusive interview with Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff that the allegations were the product of a “fake news era” and charged that a human rights group, Amnesty International, had fabricated evidence to discredit his embattled government.

As with all interviews granted by Assad, this interview was filmed by his presidential press office. No editorial changes were made to the content.