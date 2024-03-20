Video of women undressing at Florida gym appears on porn site, cops say. Man arrested

Multiple Florida women unwittingly ended up on a porn website after someone recorded video of them undressing at a gym, according to investigators in the Panhandle.

More than a dozen videos were discovered when the Bay County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a tip in mid-February, officials said in a news release.

That investigation resulted in an arrest Tuesday, March 19, when a 30-year-old man was charged with 13 felony counts of video voyeurism, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding 13 videos that had been posted to a pornographic website depicting women who appeared to have been videoed without their knowledge,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The videos ... captured different women in a changing room at a workout gym in Bay County. The videos appeared to have been recorded by holding a device above the top of the wall dividing the male and female changing rooms. The women appeared to be unaware of the recording.”

Investigators did not reveal the name of the porn site, but it provided the information necessary to track down a suspect, officials say.

Detectives identified the user account that uploaded the videos, which led to the home of a man who is a member of the gym, officials said.

“Further investigation ... revealed evidence linking him to the videos, which were uploaded to the website on 13 different occasions between September 2023 and January,” the sheriff’s office said.

“(He) admitted to recording the women without their consent or knowledge and to uploading the videos to the website.”

The sheriff’s office reports the gym owners learned of the videos and “renovated the changing rooms to prevent anything similar from happening again.”

“The videos have also been removed from the website and are no longer available to be viewed,” officials said.

Bay County is about a 135-mile drive east from Pensacola.

