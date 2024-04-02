Video: Woman attacked by suspected sex worker in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In San Francisco’s Mission District, a woman was attacked by a supposed sex worker over the weekend. The attack was caught on video, which you can watch as part of the story in the video player above.

A concerned neighbor got video of the attack, which has now circulated and upset people who live in this part of the Mission, especially since it happened in broad daylight.

“I look out my window and see two women beating up another woman,” said the woman who took the video. “Based on how they were dressed, it was clear to me that they were prostitutes.”

The attack happened in front of the woman’s home on Shotwell Street on Saturday. She asked to stay anonymous.

“I see them grabbing the woman by the hair and throwing her to the ground. They are kicking her. At one point a woman is sitting on her. Then she kicks her very hard in the head,” she describes.

The woman who was beaten called 911 and the concerned neighbor came down to check on her.

“Apparently the fight began because she was in her car and the girls were looking in her car. Then they got into a verbal conflict and when the woman got out of the car, the women beat her up,” the neighbor said.

The San Francisco Police Department says shortly after, officers found a woman matching the description of the attacker three blocks away. A 24-year-old woman from Fairfield was arrested and booked into jail for aggravated assault.

“Shotwell Street has a problem with sex work, but I’m not used to seeing that during the day so that was surprising,” the woman who took the video said.

Trevor Chandler lives in the neighborhood. He is running for supervisor in this district and says ever since barricades were put on Capp Street to prevent sex work, the business has come to Shotwell Street.

“Another example of trying to address the symptom rather than the actual cause,” he said.

Chandler says he believes fully staffing the police department is the answer.

“First is we actually have true penalties for the johns and the pimps. Because we are so understaffed in our police department we don’t have the coverage to fully staff our human trafficking and sex trafficking divisions. That’s what fully staffing our police departments will get us,” he said.

Witnessing the attack has the woman frustrated, saying the city needs to crack down on the violence and sex work that happens on her street every night.

“There’s some violence associated with prostitution, there’s fights. There are pimps fighting over girls. Johns throwing girls out of cars. We’ve tried to address this for 10 years and police say we’re understaffed. It’s not a high priority for us,” she said.

There is a petition going around to get license plate readers in this neighborhood to try and catch pimps and johns. KRON4 reached out to supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office and did not hear back in time for this report.

