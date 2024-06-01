Video: Woman attacked, robbed while sitting on bench in Long Beach

A woman was assaulted and robbed while sitting on a bench in Long Beach on Thursday, and the violent mid-day attack was caught on video.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area of Studebaker Road and Keynote Street at 3:09 p.m. on calls of a robbery.

“Preliminary information indicates a female victim was in the area when she was approached by two unknown male suspects in a vehicle,” an LBPD spokesperson confirmed to KTLA. “Upon exiting the vehicle, one of the suspects engaged the victim in a physical altercation, which resulted in the suspect robbing the victim.”

Man shot in parking garage of San Fernando Valley apartment complex

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The woman had a “miscellaneous personal item” stolen from her, police stated.

Video surveillance footage obtained by KTLA shows a suspect exiting a black sedan behind the girl while she is sitting on the bench.

A woman was assaulted and robbed while sitting on a bench in Long Beach on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A woman was assaulted and robbed while sitting on a bench in Long Beach on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A woman was assaulted and robbed while sitting on a bench in Long Beach on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A woman was assaulted and robbed while sitting on a bench in Long Beach on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A woman was assaulted and robbed while sitting on a bench in Long Beach on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A woman was assaulted and robbed while sitting on a bench in Long Beach on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

After sitting next to her for about a minute, the assailant begins throwing punches; another person who was also sitting on the bench was seen getting up and running away as the assault began.

The suspect and female victim tussled and struggled over what was likely the “miscellaneous personal item” she had stolen from her. The attacker looked to have gotten what he wanted, however he abruptly turned back, shoved the victim again and picked something else up off the ground before running back to the black sedan from which he exited.

Watch: Dozens of endangered mice released at Camp Pendleton as part of conservation efforts

No injuries were reported, police said. The age of the victim has not been released, and no identifying information on the suspects was immediately made available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.