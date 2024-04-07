VIDEO: Witness footage shows brawl outside North Abilene chain restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A video of an argument that turned physical in front of the Sonic on North 1st Street has been circulating on social media.

According to a witness, she and her friend saw several men get out of a Tahoe parked by the court and run to a Sonic employee who was taking an order at a stall, allegedly assaulting him. The employee fled to the other side of the street, and the others followed.

She added that the man who parked in the opposite direction of traffic was trying to intervene.

Sonic has declined to comment on this incident, and we have reached out to the Abilene Police Department for additional information. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for updates.

